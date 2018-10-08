One of three men charged with killing an armored truck guard during a botched robbery outside a Mid-City bank last year is on the cusp of pleading guilty – and likely cooperating with prosecutors’ case against his co-defendants.

Deltoine Scott, 25, is set to appear at a change of plea hearing in New Orleans’ federal courthouse Tuesday morning, a strong sign that he intends to admit guilt as part of a deal with prosecutors rather than stick with the not guilty plea he entered following the May 31, 2017, slaying of former Loomis employee Jimmy McBride.

It is not clear to what charges Scott may be pleading or what the terms of his deal are. But in cases of this nature, prosecutors typically demand cooperation against others who are charged.

In this case, Scott is charged alongside Jerome Kieffer – who had been his friend – and that man’s father, Armstead Kieffer. They are scheduled to go to trial Oct. 22.

Scott’s attorney, Benny George, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment Monday.

According to authorities, Deltoine Scott and Jerome Kieffer were each wielding pistols when they ambushed McBride and two of his Loomis colleagues as they worked near drive-thru ATMs outside Campus Federal Credit Union in the 400 block of South Galvez Street. Armstead Kieffer allegedly served as a lookout.

The two robbers scooped up a moneybag that the guards dropped and ran to a getaway car. But Jerome Kieffer, 25, returned to the Loomis guards’ armored truck after realizing there was no money in the bag, a prosecution team led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael McMahon has said.

McBride was fatally wounded as one of his co-workers exchanged gunshots with the robbers, prosecutors said. The robbers fled without stealing a dollar.

Investigators received a break in the case when New Orleans police pulled over Scott’s grandfather, Charles Mitchell, as he drove the getaway truck, which had a distinctive paint job – a black hood and bed with white doors.

Mitchell told authorities he had let Scott borrow the truck for most of the day that McBride was killed, according to investigators. Authorities then recovered surveillance camera footage as well as cellphone records that implicated Scott and the Kieffers in the deadly robbery attempt.

Another compelling piece of evidence: Jerome Kieffer had rented a fourth-floor apartment that overlooked Campus Federal’s ATM during the month prior to McBride’s killing. He, his father and Scott were all ultimately arrested and charged, and they could face life imprisonment if convicted at trial.

The day McBride died was not the first time the Kieffers and Scott worked together, prosecutors have alleged. The trio is also accused of robbing a Brinks armored car at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Chase Bank in the 1400 block of North Broad Street nearly two years earlier.

Additionally, Armstead Kieffer, 54, was previously acquitted of charges that he was involved in a 1993 robbery that resulted in the fatal shooting of a car stereo shop owner.

The Kieffers have pleaded not guilty. Jerome Kiefer is represented by Nicole Burdette and Jason Williams, the New Orleans City Council member. The attorney for Armstead Kieffer is John Fuller.

They didn’t comment on Kieffer’s impending plea in front of U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle.

Prosecutors have never publicly said exactly who they suspect shot McBride, 33. But they decided not to pursue the death penalty against Scott and the Kieffers, which could mean McBride was killed by friendly fire.

On the other hand, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a group of men accused of intentionally shooting and killing Loomis armored truck guard Hector Trochez during an unrelated stick-up outside a Carrollton-area bank in December 2013. That case is slated to go trial next year.

