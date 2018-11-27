A Slidell-area couple was arrested after an October search of a home turned up drugs, cash and guns, according to a release from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Glen Morgan, 35, and Amber Johnson, 30, were both arrested and booked on multiple counts in connection with the search, which occurred on Oct. 30.
It was not specified what spurred the search, but heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and "hundreds of various prescription medication, all packaged for distribution," were found. Other items like scales were found within the home, along with eight firearms, $24,466 in suspected drug proceeds and other stolen property.
An unidentified juvenile was present in the home at the time of the search, deputies said, and has been taken into state custody.