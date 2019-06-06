New Orleans police on Thursday named a suspect in one of two slayings that occurred one day and a few blocks apart last month.

Philip Soublet, 28, is wanted on a count of second-degree murder as well as attempted murder in the fatal shooting of Roy Cain, 35, in the 2200 block of St. Anthony Street in the 7th Ward the night of May 26, police said. A woman was also wounded during the deadly attack, according to police, who didn’t elaborate on how they linked Soublet to the case.

Cain was killed a little more than a day after Andrew H. Wilson Charter School dean Reginald Field was fatally shot the early morning of May 25 in the 2400 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue. Field’s slaying occurred two blocks down and four blocks over from where Cain was gunned down.

Police haven’t said whether Soublet may also be of interest to the investigation into the killing of Field, in which no suspects have been publicly named.

In the Cain case, police said officers were responding to a call of a shooting when they found him lying dead on the ground. An unidentified woman was then found in a car in the 2300 block of Pauger Street with multiple bullet wounds, and paramedics took her to a local hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Kendrick Mayes was fatally shot in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street in St. Roch about one block down and four blocks over from Cain during the afternoon of May 25. Police later obtained a warrant to arrest James Earl Webster, 31, as a suspect in that case, but he apparently remained at-large as of Thursday.

Anyone with information on where Soublet is can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.