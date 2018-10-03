WWL-TV: Daytime robbers beat, bound, dragged woman down stairs in Lakeview home

A woman was bound and beaten inside her Lakeview home during a daytime robbery Tuesday, WWL-TV reported.
Carlos Sanchez said that burglars broke into his home in the 500 block of Florida Boulevard and searched his home. Sanchez said that the two men bound his wife while she was taking a nap.
The burglars later put something in her mouth then hit her, pulled her hair and dragged her down the stairs after she didn't give them the combination to the safe.
The two men stole electronics, cash, important paperwork, and a handgun from the house. A neighbor called 911 when she saw the men leaving the house with the stolen items.
A crime camera captured a gray sedan, possibly a Honda Civic or Accord, drive from the home, east on Florida Boulevard.
Police described the suspects as one tall, slim black man wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans, and one man with a gold hoodie pulled over his face. There may have also been a third suspect driving the car.