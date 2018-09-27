A 28-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in New Orleans East on Wednesday night, according to local police.
The New Orleans Police Department said the victim was on Morrison Road and Pebble Drive about 8:20 p.m. when he was approached by two men in a dark blue Chrysler 300.
The suspects demanded his belongings, police said, told the victim to run and fled after he complied.
New Orleans police also reported a simple robbery later Monday night, when a woman said a man on a bicycle pushed her down and took her purse.
The victim, who is 27, was walking on the median, NOPD said, when the man approached her.
That incident happened in the 1800 block of St. Bernard Avenue just before 11:30 p.m., police said.