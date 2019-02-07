A Lyft driver is accused of picking a woman up in the Bywater neighborhood in January and bringing her back to his home in Harvey before raping her.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Yousef Hamed, 30, on Feb. 5 and booked him with second-degree rape and kidnapping. He argued to investigators that the sexual encounter in question was consensual, though he conceded he knew he was drunk, the Sheriff's Office said.
JPSO said Hamed picked up the 43-year-old woman after "a night of drinking" about 10 p.m. on Jan. 23. She intended to go to her home just blocks away, but Hamed took her to his home in the 2200 block of Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey instead.
Hamed asked her to enter the home, the Sheriff's Office said, and she complied before he allegedly removed her clothes and raped her. He later brought her back to the Bywater area and dropped her off.
Hamed told police he had consensual sex with the woman, adding that she was "acting" in a childish manner. He said he was aware she was intoxicated.
The Sheriff's Office said the woman was initially unsure where the rape occurred because she was intoxicated. Lyft provided the Sheriff's Office with information that helped to located where the offense could've taken place.
Hamed would face years in prison if eventually convicted of second-degree rape and kidnapping.