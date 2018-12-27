A teenage boy’s claim that he was shot in New Orleans East on Christmas was a lie to cover up his crashing a stolen car, police said Thursday.
According to authorities, who did not identify the boy because he is a minor, the teen faces counts of possessing stolen property, criminal mischief and obstruction of justice.
Police said they went to the boy’s home on Chef Menteur Highway about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday to investigate his claim that a bullet had grazed him in one of his arms when a group of people in a blue Honda Civic shot at him as he walked near the corner of Dwyer and Downman Roads.
Investigators soon learned that a stolen car fitting that description had been crashed and abandoned in the 6000 block of Boeing Street. Police then “obtained information and evidence” leading them to suspect that the boy had been driving the car and that his arm injury was from the wreck rather than a bullet graze.
The boy was jailed in the city’s Juvenile Justice Center, and police dismissed the shooting claim as unfounded, officials said.
The teen claimed to be one of five people wounded in separate shootings across New Orleans, attacks that left a total of two people dead. But now police say only a total of four people were shot.