A 28-year-old inmate at Orleans Parish Prison in custody for attempted murder has died, officials said Monday.

The inmate's name hasn't been released.

A statement from Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said the man died at 11 a.m. Monday after being rushed to University Medical Center on Saturday. The man was found unresponsive in his cell just after lunch.

An investigation into his death is underway, the statement said. Neither a physical fight nor self-harm appear to be factors.

