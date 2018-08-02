One man died and another man is in custody after a shooting early Thursday morning in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said.
The shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Bienville and Decatur streets, a New Orleans Police Department spokesman said. A male victim was found on a sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck.
He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.
A male suspect was apprehended at the scene and taken into custody for questioning, police said.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Sarah Cherny at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
More details to come.