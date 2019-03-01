The mother of an Edna Karr High School student whose fight with another pupil was caught on camera and shared widely on the internet last year has sued in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court for negligence, claiming various school systems didn't do enough to protect her daughter.
In a lawsuit filed Thursday , defendant Lashanda Jackson claims her daughter, who is referred to as "T.P.", was allowed to be "ambushed" by a group of students who were waiting for her in a classroom last March while others videotaped the assault.
The fight, which Jackson said happened months after she begged Edna Karr administrators to help protect her 17-year-old daughter from harassment, left T.J. with a possible concussion and other injuries, WDSU reported at the time.
One suspect, Azyria Gilliam, was arrested and booked on suspicion of battery, according to New Orleans Police Department records, but was later released. She was 17 at the time.
Jackson named the Orleans Parish School Board, InspireNOLA Charter Schools and Edna Karr school as defendants in the suit, along with Gilliam, a Spanish teacher named "Ms. Amaya," and school principal David Lewis.
She said the defendants were responsible for her daughter's pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life and disfigurement because they "failed to provide adequate protections and security" and "failed to implement policies and procedures" that would have resulted in such protection.
None of the defendants could be reached for comment. Last year, however, InspireNOLA released a statement to WDSU saying that school safety was a "top priority" for the charter organization, and that the network had started working with the New Orleans Police Department to investigate the matter.
"Appropriate disciplinary action, in accordance with school disciplinary policies, will be taken with all parties involved in the incident," the statement read.
In Jackson's filing, however, she said that the school had actually asked that "she not inform local law enforcement," and let the matter be handled internally.
She also said that throughout her daughter's enrollment at Edna Karr, the school had a "known history of bullying, assaults, harassment and altercations between students."
The problems with her daughter had escalated by December 2017, she added, which is when she informed Lewis, InspireNOLA CEO Jamar McNeely and school board officials that her daughter was being bullied.
The school initiated a "few talking sessions" with the students, but then "resumed business as usual" without putting protective measures into place, she claimed.
Then, on Christmas, the students called her daughter to inform her that another attack was "imminent," she said, but officials "failed to take any reasonable precautions."
The attack happened in March, Jackson said, when her daughter entered an "unsecured" classroom to take Spanish lessons and was instead ambushed. It was one of several apparent fights between Edna Karr students that have been caught on camera and uploaded to websites like YouTube.