Two persons of interest in connection to the fatal shooting of local rapper Young Greatness are being sought by New Orleans police after the release of new surveillance video Friday.

The short video clip shows one man walking in front of a black sedan wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants while another man is seen getting out of the car in the 2900 block of Elysian Field Avenue where the shooting took place Oct. 29.

The NOPD said one of the men seen in the video is being sought for questioning, but neither individual is wanted in the investigation.

The 34-year-old rapper, born Theodore Jones, was gunned down outside a Waffle House in the area. He was found lying face-down in the street with a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones' mother, Jeanine Rose, told WDSU-TV that her son had been in New Orleans to attend a funeral and was on Facetime with his manager when the shooting started in the Waffle House's parking lot.

Police initially said officers were searching for two suspects in connection with the shooting. They later said 35-year-old Brett Scipio was being sought for questioning as a person of interest in December. Detectives are also seeking another person of interest in the case, 38-year-old Donald Reaux, for questioning.

