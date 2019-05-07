A man died after being hit by two cars in New Orleans East over the weekend, police announced Tuesday.
Police are searching for both drivers.
A man was walking in the roadway in the 12100 block of North Interstate 10 Service Road about 5:25 a.m. Saturday when he was sideswiped by the driver of a vehicle resembling a Nissan Altima. He didn’t seem hurt but apparently fell to the road in a daze, police said.
A dark-colored Chevrolet pickup truck with a Mississippi license plate heading west then hit and ran over the man, police said. The driver of the truck – who appeared to be in his 60s or 70s – stepped out of the vehicle, claimed he wasn’t at fault and fled the scene.
First responders found the injured man unresponsive and took him to a local hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead, police said.
Anyone with information about the drivers in the case can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Gretna police on Tuesday said two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbing a Pizza Hut there as well as Waffle House restaurants in Kenner and New Orleans East on April 7 and April 8.
The Waffle House hold-up in New Orleans East resulted in a security guard being shot and wounded, Gretna police said.
Richard “Butt” Brown, 24, and Emile “E” Washington, 24, were identified as the suspects with the help of crime cameras as well as license-plate readers. Brown denied being involved when authorities captured him and questioned him.
Washington, however, confessed and gave Brown up as his accomplice in the three hold-ups, said Gretna police, who added that the two men are being investigated in connection with other robberies in the New Orleans area.
• New Orleans police on Tuesday named two men suspected of robbing two women at gunpoint during a violent encounter in the French Quarter a week earlier.
Henry Hall, 27, and Randy Hall, 30, are wanted for two counts of armed robbery following a mugging reported about 12:50 a.m. April 30 in the 900 block of Gov. Nicholls Street. Police said a 43-year-old woman and 35-year-old woman surrendered a purse. One victim was knocked to the ground and dragged, and the other had a gun pointed at her and was threatened with being shot.
• New Orleans police on Tuesday released additional details about a double shooting reported in the Desire area a day earlier.
A 15-year-old was walking near the corner of Pleasure and Piety streets about 3:50 p.m. Monday when she heard gunshots from behind her and realized she had been hit in the left arm, police said. She went to a relative’s home, and someone there took her to a hospital for treatment, police said. A 26-year-old man later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his left head and claimed to not remember what happened, though investigators concluded he had also been wounded in the same shooting as the teen girl.
• The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, at 9:55 p.m. Monday, reported an armed robbery at an apartment in the 2800 block of Harvard Avenue. The male victim was not injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.
• Patrick Healey, 34, of New Orleans, was put on five years’ probation after pleading guilty May 1 to making false statements to the Federal Housing Administration to help low-income borrowers qualify for loans they otherwise would not have obtained, U.S. District Attorney Peter Strasser’s office said Tuesday. Healey worked for a company whose name was not disclosed by Strasser’s office. He was ordered to also pay more than $852,000 in restitution.
• Nathaniel Louis, 45, pleaded guilty May 2 to previously being captured on recorded calls plotting to deal heroin, Strasser’s office said. He faces at least 10 years in prison at sentencing tentatively set for Aug. 22.
• Robert Dunn, 41, has been arrested on allegations that he took cash and credit cards from two people at knifepoint the night of March 17 in the 800 block of Lafayette Street in the Central Business District, New Orleans police said Tuesday. Dunn was already in jail on an unrelated count when he was identified as the alleged robber in the case and rebooked in that investigation.