Nandi Campbell, a prominent New Orleans criminal defense attorney, was handcuffed, detained and then escorted out of the Orleans Parish jail complex Wednesday after a dispute with Sheriff's Office officials over whether she could bring her cell phone into meetings with clients.

Sheriff Marlin Gusman's office did not book Campbell with a crime, however.

Campbell said she arrived about 9:30 a.m. and asked to speak to three of her clients in a “non-contact” area, but was told she couldn’t take her phone into the area.

Campbell said that since the new jail opened three years ago, she has routinely been allowed to bring her phone with her, and has used it to type notes about her meetings that she would later email to herself.

As she called the jail's top brass to plead her case, Campbell said a sheriff's lieutenant, Jonathan Griffin, came down and an argument ensued. According to Campbell, “Lt. Griffin walks over to me and says, ‘It’s time for you to be quiet.’ ”

He then placed Campbell in handcuffs, where she said she remained for about a half-hour before two Sheriff’s Office lawyers, Blake Arcuri and Laura Cannizzaro Rodrigue, arrived to assess the situation.

“They discussed what they were going to do to me while I was sitting there in handcuffs,” she said.

They decided to escort Campbell outside and tell her not to come back until Thursday, she said.

Arcuri on Wednesday confirmed “that there was an incident involving Mrs. Campbell surrounding a dispute over the facility rule which prohibits attorneys from bringing their mobile phones into attorney-client visits.”

He said the rule is posted on the Sheriff’s Office website and “exists for obvious reasons, and the slew of past incidents involving attorneys firmly supports its existence.”

Arcuri added that the Sheriff’s Office staff handled “the difficult situation in a professional manner, and Mrs. Campbell was escorted out of the facility.”

Campbell said she was most concerned with the sudden enforcement or shift in policy. It is another in “a long list of things they’re doing to criminalize defense attorneys,” she said.

She noted recent criticism over the sheriff’s practice of recording phone calls between inmates and their attorneys and making the tapes available to the District Attorney’s Office.

“I want them to be real clear about what their policy is across the board,” Campbell said.

The Sheriff’s Office says attorneys can place private calls by signing an affidavit promising not to make three-way calls. Jail officials say inmates can use those calls, or contraband cell phones, to confer with co-conspirators or intimidate witnesses from inside the jailhouse.

Campbell also questioned why Arcuri decided to take a cell phone video of her departure in handcuffs.

“We videoed the incident as she was being escorted out for the protection of all parties involved,” Arcuri said.

Pointing to a history of recent incidents, the Sheriff’s Office says it has to be on guard for attorneys evading security restrictions.

In March, deputies said they caught a paralegal for defense attorney Earl Truvia attempting to slip marijuana and pharmaceutical painkillers into the lock-up. His case is pending.

Meanwhile, former DA Eddie Jordan was accused of passing an envelope containing contraband to an incarcerated client in court in June. Jordan said he was innocent of any wrongdoing, and he has not been charged.