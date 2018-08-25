A 26-year-old New Orleans police officer died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash in St. Tammany Parish Saturday evening, the NOPD said.
Ricardo Silva Jr., a recent graduate of the NOPD's academy, was riding his personal motorcycle while off duty when the crash occurred.
James Hartman, spokesman for the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office, said the crash happened on LA 1082, which is north of Covington. The NOPD said the Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash.
Silva was hired by the NOPD in November of 2016, graduated from the NOPD's academy in December 2017 and was assigned to work the city's fifth district in April. He proposed to his fiance at his graduation ceremony.
NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said Silva was considered a rising star in the police department with a genuine passion for police work and serving the citizens of New Orleans.
"Unfortunately, we have been through this before and it's extremely difficult to be going through it again," Harrison said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Silva's fiance and family and we're offering our support during this difficult time."
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also offered her condolences to Silva's family and called his death "tragic."
"The NOPD and the City of New Orleans mourn together," Cantrell said. "May he rest in peace."