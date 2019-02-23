New Orleans Police Department is seeking a man involved in a physical incident that ended in a gun discharging.
Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, two people were involved in a fight that became physical, according to a press release from NOPD.
After a man allegedly used a gun to hit another person in the head, the gun discharged, and the suspect fled eastbound on Bourbon Street toward Canal Street, NOPD says.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.