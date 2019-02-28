The New Orleans Police Department on Thursday released video footage of their Feb. 17 shootout with a man being scrutinized by robbery investigators that left him dead and five bystanders wounded in the Central Business District.

The footage – along with a briefing by NOPD officials – revealed the following new details about the incident that killed Reginald Bursey:

• Three of the bystanders were possibly struck by police while they exchanged gunfire with Bursey. Bursey apparently shot two bystanders. Bursey immediately shot at one of two uniformed officers who approached him to question him in connection with at least one robbery. Despite being about a yard away, he missed the officer and struck a 17-year-old girl walking nearby in the 1100 block of Canal Street.

• Two plainclothes officers investigating the robberies were nearby. Both, as well as one uniformed officer, chased Bursey as he turned up Elk Place about a block away. He continued firing as he made a wide left turn on an intersection that was packed with bystanders. As one plainclothes officer and one uniformed officer fired back, three men who were not involved in the melee were struck, including one who was hit in the abdomen. The gunfire that hit the bystanders apparently came from the direction of the officers.

• Bursey got off Elk by making a right-hand turn at Cleveland Avenue, where he may have shot the fifth wounded bystander as he ran and fired, police said. He then hid in bushes in front of Tulane University Medical Center. He was able to create some distance between himself and the officers because the cops slowed when turning blind corners, officials said.

• At least some of the officers apparently walked past the bushes where Bursey was hiding without realizing he was there. Officials said they were squarely in Bursey's line of fire, but he didn't fire at that point. A passerby pointed out where Bursey was hiding. Bursey, 32, squeezed off two shots at the officers, missing again. Two NOPD officers – one uniformed and the other in plainclothes – fired back, along with one state trooper assigned to patrol the CBD. Bursey was fatally wounded.

• The plainclothes officer who fired was Amit Bidichandani, 26, a three-year veteran; and the uniformed officer was Brandon Anderson, 31, who joined NOPD in May of 2016. Both are on desk duty pending the completion of an internal investigation into their actions during the shootout. The trooper has not been identified.

• The man struck in the abdomen remained hospitalized Thursday, police said. Police said some of the officers who initially approached broke away from chasing Bursey to tend to the bystanders who were hit during a mobile gun battle that unfolded in fewer than two minutes as well as over a couple of city blocks.

• The sound of several seconds of non-stop gunfire being exchanged between police and Bursey was captured on the security camera of a public bus as he ran from the corner of Canal and Elk.

Speaking after the release of the video, NOPD superintendent Shaun Ferguson described the scene. He described Bursey as "a very dangerous and desperate individual willing to do whatever it took to evade capture."

Ferguson detailed the lengthy stream of gunfire sent their way "without hesitation," and added that there was no point officers fired without gunfire headed back in their direction.

“It is so unfortunate that our officers were forced into this violent confrontation – which was initiated by the suspect – and five of our citizens were hurt," Ferguson said. "That has been the most difficult part for our officers during this situation.”

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson placed the blame on Bursey, saying he was willing whatever he needed to do to get away, including endangering the public. Ferguson said NOPD would continue supporting the victims in this case.

Below is background on the case:

NOPD detectives investigating two robberies at gunpoint in Central City took an interest in Bursey – whose last name was tattooed in cursive across his neck – when he had used a credit card taken in one of the stick-ups at a downtown clothing store.

Detectives canvassing the area after Bursey went to the store for the last time spotted him near the corner of Canal and South Rampart streets about 6:45 p.m. the day of the melee. They tried to stop him, but Bursey took off, firing at officers as he ran up Canal and turned onto Elk Place, according to Donovan Livaccari, a Fraternal Order of Police attorney representing officers involved in the case.

Four bystanders at a usually crowded bus stop at Canal and Elk emerged from that exchange of gunfire with bullet wounds. A fifth bystander turned up about a block away.

One victim was a 17-year-old girl, and the rest were men between the ages of 32 and 37.

Bursey then ran about two blocks to the 1400 block of Tulane Avenue and posted up behind some bushes in front of Tulane University Medical Center, police have said. NOPD officers and at least one State Police trooper patrolling the CBD cornered Bursey there and demanded he surrender.

Bursey responded by firing at police, authorities have said. The trooper shot back and fatally wounded Bursey.

NOPD and State Police have since been conducting parallel probes into the case to determine whether the use of force against Bursey was justified. Though that probe remains ongoing, since the immediate aftermath of the gun battle, police have said the officers fired to protect themselves while blaming Bursey for attacking first.

The gun battle was only the last of several brushes with that law that Bursey – who was displaced from New Orleans to Texas by Hurricane Katrina – had.

La Grange, Texas, Police Chief David Gilbreath said Bursey was well known to his agency, after he’d been arrested over the years for theft, illegal gun possession and evading police after crashing a car into a dry creek bed.

Officials also accused him of being a member of Houston’s 59 Piru street gang, a group associated with the infamous Bloods. He returned to his native New Orleans sometime in the fall as a fugitive wanted in connection with a Sept. 8 armed robbery in Columbus, Texas.

A father to two young girls, Bursey did not keep a low profile upon his return, with NOPD obtaining a warrant to arrest him on a count of using an ex-girlfriend’s car without permission in November. Then, police have said, investigators were checking out the possibility that he had robbed a woman of her bag, cell phone and other belongings at gunpoint in the 1700 block of Clio Street in Central City on Feb. 8.

Ferguson said police have confirmed Bursey stole a car at gunpoint from two women on Feb. 16 at Carondelet and Josephine streets, also in Central City.

Bursey’s longtime girlfriend, Amy Polk, said his actions were motivated by a desire to provide for their daughters, ages 3 and 9, after his failure to hold down traditional jobs, including one at a plastics manufacturing factory.

“I wasn’t pleased with a lot of the things he had done,” said Amy Polk, who added that telling her daughters about Bursey’s death was the most difficult thing she’s had to do. “But it was all for a purpose – trying to benefit something.”

Thursday’s briefing resulted from a push for transparency in the NOPD’s review of lethal use-of-form incidents after the agency entered into a reform agreement with the federal government several years ago.

NOPD had not been involved in a deadly police shooting for a nearly two-year period beginning in early 2016. But Bursey became the second man to be killed in a gun battle with NOPD this year.

Police fatally shot Zonell Williams, 33, on Jan. 4 after he first fired at them during an encounter in Treme, striking one officer in his protective vest.