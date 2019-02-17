One person was killed in what appears to be a drive-by shooting on the Bonnet Carre Spillway early Sunday, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, and the investigation closed Interstate 10 West for several hours.
Around 3:20 a.m., first responders arrived and found a crashed 2006 silver Chrysler Sebring with several bullet holes in it, officials said. A man was found dead inside the car, and others were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
I-10 reopened around 10 a.m. Traffic was diverted to I-310 while I-10 was closed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 985-783-1135 or 985-783-6807.
More details to come.