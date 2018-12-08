A woman fatally shot her husband as he beat her and tried to strangle her in a Metairie home on Friday night, and investigators did not book her with a crime after questioning her, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich identified the slain man as Ian Mastin, 27.

+5 Wife shoots, kills husband in Metairie Friday night; JPSO investigating A man was shot to death by his wife in Metairie Friday night, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Mastin's 27-year-old wife called 911 and told them she had just shot her husband in their home in the 2900 block of Transcontinental Drive. Responding deputies found Mastin had been shot multiple times — they took his wife into custody and brought her to the agency's detective bureau to be interrogated while her husband was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Sheriff's Office said the woman cooperated with investigators and "provided a detailed and well-documented history of physical and psychological abuse" at the hands of Mastin. Though the woman had not disclosed the abuse to law enforcement, friends or family, she "was able to provide a significant amount of corroborating evidence to back her statements," the Sheriff's Office said.

The woman said Mastin had beaten her and attempted to strangle her when she shot him dead, "fearing that the years of abuse would culminate in" her killing, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the woman "displayed multiple physical injuries that corroborated her account" of a justifiable killing in self-defense. The agency declined to name Mastin's wife because it believed she was a domestic violence victim and she had been released from custody without being accused of a crime.

The Sheriff's Office noted that investigators would forward their findings in the case to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office for review. The DA's Office would have the final word on whether or not criminal charges in the case are appropriate.

Under Louisiana law, people who reasonably believe that their lives are in imminent danger can legally kill to defend themselves.

Public records suggest Mastin had previously spent time in Monroe and Baton Rouge. A social media profile under his name says he was attending Tulane University Law School. The university confirmed that was the case but didn't comment further.

Can't see video below? Click here.