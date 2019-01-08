The surprise announcement Tuesday that Police Superintendent Michael Harrison will leave for Baltimore creates an opportunity for Mayor LaToya Cantrell to put her personal stamp on policing in New Orleans.

Yet as many of her predecessors have discovered, picking a police chief is one of the most consequential and potentially fraught decisions a big city's mayor can make.

In New Orleans, Cantrell faces the twin challenges of tackling a high violent crime rate and complying with the 2012 federal consent decree, a broad slate of reforms the city agreed to implement after a scathing federal report detailed corruption, brutality and bias across the police force.

Several names are already being mentioned as potential replacements for Harrison. Whoever Cantrell picks will be tasked with extending a decline in homicides that reached a 47-year low in 2018, while convincing a federal judge that the department has met the bar for implementing lasting reforms.

Harrison's successor will also be expected to address two crime categories that experienced double-digit increases last year: car burglaries and thefts.

A mayoral spokesman said Cantrell hopes to choose the new chief quickly.

“The mayor is engaged in the process of selecting the next (permanent) chief. We expect to make that announcement prior to Chief Harrison’s departure,” said Beau Tidwell, the spokesman.

That doesn't give Cantrell much time. Harrison will begin serving in Baltimore on an interim basis by the end of January, news outlets there reported. He must still be approved by the Baltimore City Council for the permanent job.

Cantrell, by contrast, needs no such approval from council members. Her selection will be a highly personal one, said former Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who plucked Harrison from his post as commander of the sprawling 7th District in New Orleans East in August 2014, after Ronal Serpas resigned as chief.

"It is really an important decision, but it’s very personal to a mayor. Whoever she chooses has got to be someone that has her full confidence," Landrieu said.

Cantrell has not said whether she plans to search across the country for Harrison’s permanent replacement, or mainly look within the NOPD and perhaps the state.

However, insiders are already ticking off a short list of names stocked with local candidates, most from within the department.

They include the department’s current second-in-command, Paul Noel, who heads the field operations bureau. He oversees many of the department’s day-to-day operations and formerly led Uptown’s 2nd District.

Other names in the mix include John Thomas and Shaun Ferguson. Harrison named Thomas to lead the department’s investigations bureau last year. Federal monitors have given Thomas — who was shot in the line of duty last year — high marks for his role in implementing reforms at the training academy.

Ferguson has led Algiers’ 4th District, the 2nd District and, currently, the NOPD division that oversees the academy.

One local external candidate could be Louisiana State Police Major Carl Saizan, a St. Bernard Parish native who serves as the command inspector for the agency's special investigations division. From 2009 to 2013, he worked closely with the NOPD as the commander of State Police Troop B, which is based in Kenner.

Another possible candidate is Louis Dabdoub III, who left the NOPD as a captain several years ago to head up security for Entergy.

The generally positive reviews for Harrison’s stewardship of the department could mean Cantrell is under less pressure than some of her predecessors to pick an outsider who would shake up the department. With the city by some accounts nearing full compliance with the consent decree, a desire for continuity might also favor someone who is already on the force.

“You want to find that person that’s best for the department at this moment in time, and it may very well be that there’s somebody that she feels that can do it within the department,” Landrieu said.

Historically, New Orleans mayors have leaned strongly toward internal candidates. Former Mayor Marc Morial's appointment of Richard Pennington in 1994 was perhaps the most high-profile exception. Landrieu brought in Serpas from the Metropolitan Nashville (Tenn.) Police Department, but Serpas had had a long career in New Orleans earlier, serving for years as Pennington's No. 2.

Peter Scharf, a criminologist at the LSU School of Public Health, said Cantrell should lead a broad, open search process that includes input from the City Council and “critical constituencies” in the community.

Scharf noted that Cantrell’s first major gaffe as mayor-elect was in secretly tapping former NOPD Superintendent Warren Riley as her public safety czar, only to pull his appointment following public outcry. Riley has filed a lawsuit against Cantrell and the city seeking damages over the abortive offer.

+2 Ex-NOPD Chief Warren Riley sues Mayor Cantrell, city over yanked $180,000 job offer Former New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Warren Riley filed a federal lawsuit Friday that accuses Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the cit…

“You can’t have any kind of insider trading like with the case of Warren. You can’t find out the deal has been made already,” said Scharf, adding that Cantrell’s choice for police chief will be her biggest decision to date as mayor.

Cantrell may also need to please a constituency of one: U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan, who oversees the department’s reform agreement with the federal government. It is her decision alone to rule on whether the department has reached “substantial compliance” with the consent decree, which would allow it to shed expensive and intrusive oversight from federal monitors.

If Cantrell picks a chief who has a poor relationship with the judge — or whom the judge comes to dislike — she might derail a reform process that finally seems to be nearing its conclusion after almost seven years.

Although Morgan has never laid out a timeline for reaching substantial compliance, she has often expressed confidence in Harrison. The chief, in turn, has kept any disagreements with her private.

Landrieu said that despite “daily” tensions over policy, Harrison worked well with the federal watchdogs.

“I think that all around, people would say he handled those difficult circumstances and those conflicts with the Department of Justice and the bench exceedingly well, and has managed to translate those difficulties down to the ground. Because you catch it from both sides,” Landrieu said.

“The department is way better than it’s been,” Scharf said. “You have a decline in the murder rate. More important, you have the implementation of technology, community policing, outreach and public trust improvements. Who can keep the ball rolling?”

+9 Shootings, robberies in N.O. take steep fall in 2018; the reason? Cops point to these changes ... New Orleans is on pace to record a staggering drop in gun violence in 2018, with homicides set to fall to the lowest level in decades and shoo…