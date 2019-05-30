New Orleans police were investigating after one person was shot in the French Quarter Thursday evening.
The shooting was first reported by New Orleans police about 7:08 p.m. One person was hurt in the shooting, which occurred near Iberville and Bienville streets, police said. The streets run parallel through the French Quarter.
One man was seen being placed into an ambulance near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville Street, according to a report from NOLA.com. The 200 block of Bourbon Street could be seen taped off as of 7:25 p.m.
The man's condition and identity were not immediately available.
Check back for updates.