Authorities on Wednesday arrested a teenager suspected in the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in Metairie last week.

Nigel Wilson — who is 17 and awaiting trial on separate charges that he stole a gun from two people he threatened to kill — faces one count of second-degree murder in the slaying of Devin Dunbar.

Wilson was booked Wednesday morning into New Orleans’ jail on a warrant linking him to Dunbar’s killing, records at the lockup show. It appeared Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators had picked him up a short while later to transport him to the jail in Gretna.

It was not immediately clear exactly how the Sheriff’s Office identified Wilson as a suspect in Dunbar’s death.

Deputies responding to reports of a shooting at the corner of South Causeway Boulevard and Lausat Street found Dunbar with multiple bullet wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead there.

Officials haven't discussed a potential motive in Dunbar's slaying or said whether there are any other suspects wanted.

Wednesday was the second time in the last three months that Wilson has been arrested on allegations of acting violently.

On May 6 at a home in Dolores Street in Waggaman, Wilson was accused of snatching a gun away from a pair of friends, pointed it at them, and told them, “Don’t f-----g move, or I’ll shoot you,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in court records.

Wilson later ran to a nearby home, said the Sheriff’s Office, which was called out to investigate the incident. Deputies said they found both Wilson and the gun at the second home. The gun — which was near a knife — had blade cuts to its serial number.

The Sheriff’s Office that day booked Wilson on counts of theft of a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and obliterating a firearm’s serial number, which is illegal.

Prosecutors later filed charges against Wilson, and the case remains pending. He was out on $7,500 bond at the time he was arrested in Dunbar’s killing.

Records show Wilson was also picked up Wednesday on counts of violating the terms of an electronic monitoring program he was enrolled in as well as simple escape.

The electronic monitoring program violation suggests Wilson was wearing an ankle monitor — or was supposed to be wearing one — at the time Dunbar was fatally shot. Details about those allegations against Wilson weren't immediately available, but they typically involve defendants removing their monitors or being in areas they aren't supposed to be.

While Wilson is a teen, 17-year-olds accused of crimes are treated as adults in the court system.

Dunbar was one of two men killed in back-to-back nights last week in unincorporated Jefferson.

Jamal Lewis, a youth sports coach, was fatally shot Aug. 16 near Westwego. The Sheriff's Office hasn't publicly discussed any suspects or a potential motive in that case.

Westwego man dies after being shot multiple times Thursday evening; JPSO investigating The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was killed near Westwego on Thursday evening.