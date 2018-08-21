Eight young people who had been in a fight piled into two cars that crashed with each other in lower Lafitte on Monday evening, sending all eight to the hospital and temporarily shutting down the main traffic artery through the area, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
There were no fatalities following the wreck, but the victims’ exact conditions weren’t immediately available, Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jason Rivarde said.
Rivarde said the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about 5:30 p.m. reporting a fight among a group of youths in the 5600 block of Perrin Street, a melee that saw at least one person get struck in the face. Before deputies arrived at that scene, they were notified of a traffic crash less than a half-mile away in the 5100 block of Jean Lafitte Boulevard.
Deputies learned the crash involved eight people who had been involved in the fight that had been reported. Half of the group got into one car and the rest got into another before the vehicles hit each other and went in a ditch, Rivarde said.
Jean Lafitte Boulevard was shut down for a time after the wreck but was reopened later Monday night, Rivarde said. There were no details Tuesday about whether citations were issued.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Four people were robbed at gunpoint in three separate stick-ups Monday, New Orleans police said.
About 9:15 a.m. in the 4100 block of Erato Street in Central City, a 56-year-old man and a 28-year-old man surrendered their money to another man who approached them wielding a gun and demanding their belongings, police said.
About 2:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Annunciation Street in Uptown, a 63-year-old woman selling food from the trunk of her car surrendered her fanny pack to a person who drove up to her and pointed a gun at her chest, police said.
About 7:50 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City, a 27-year-old man was in a parking lot when he was robbed by a man who approached him asking for directions, police said. The robber pulled a pistol out, made the victim go around the corner, and emptied the victim’s pockets before fleeing, police said.
• Three rapes were reported to New Orleans police between Monday morning and early Tuesday.
About 8:25 a.m. in the 13000 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East, a woman reported being raped by a man she knew, police said.
An underage girl reported being raped by a stranger about 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of Third Street in Central City, police said.
About 4:50 p.m. in the 600 block of City Park Avenue near City Park, a woman reported a rape but declined to give much information, police said.
-Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas