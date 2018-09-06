A man driving a car that had been reported stolen out of Mississippi led police on a high-speed chase through Kenner and Metairie before he crashed in Bucktown and was arrested on the night of Labor Day, according to officials.
Kenner police said they spotted Chad Braddock in a stolen, silver 2015 Ford Focus heading east on Interstate 10 about 10:15 p.m.
Officers tried to pull the car over, but its driver sped away, kicking off a chase during which the Focus reached speeds as high as 120 miles per hour, police said.
The car exited at Bonnabel Boulevard as it was tailed by Kenner police, state troopers, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and East Jefferson Levee District police. The vehicle ultimately crashed into a car parked in the 1400 block of Carrollton Drive in Metairie – 33-year-old Chad Braddock then bailed from the Focus’ driver’s seat and tried to run away, but officers soon captured him, police said.
Police added that no one was hurt in the crash.
Braddock, of Metairie, faces counts of illegal possession of stolen property worth more than $15,000, aggravated flight from police, violently resisting arrest, driving without a license and having no auto insurance. There were two passengers in Braddock’s car who were not booked with crimes, police said.