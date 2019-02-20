A bicyclist died Wednesday morning after being stuck by a garbage truck near the intersection of Carrollton Avenue and Freret Street.
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the accident, which happened around 8:49 a.m. in the 1000 block of Carrollton Ave. A garbage truck traveling north collided with a 30-year old male on a bicycle also heading north, according to a NOPD press release.
NOPD said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The NOPD Traffic Fatality unit is currently investigating the incident.
No additional details are available at the time.
