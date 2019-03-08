Deemed a habitual offender in 1997 after being convicted of robbing a Burger King, Eric Gresham was condemned to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Two decades later, with his reputation as a model prisoner and the help of a broad push to reform harsh sentencing laws, he made parole.

But an alleged slip-up involving a joint and crack cocaine has put Gresham, now an office manager for the Orleans Parish public defenders, in jeopardy of losing his second chance.

New Orleans police arrested him last month on allegations that he was smoking marijuana in a car that also had crack cocaine in it.

Drug possession in many cases is a relatively minor offense, often resulting in probation. But his past criminal record has prevented judges from being able to set bail for Gresham. And if convicted, he faces an automatic revocation of his parole and a return to prison for the rest of his life.

Gresham confronts a legal dilemma that Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Director Pete Fremin said is rare. Only 33 percent of inmates overall are granted parole, and even fewer are freed from lengthy sentences, including life, Fremin said.

It is also a pickle that Gresham’s boss, Orleans Parish Public Defender Derwyn Bunton, says illustrates the hurdles staring down people who are re-entering society following incarceration.

“If you have money, you can work it out. If you have no prior incarceration, you can work it out,” Bunton said. “But if you don’t, … you don’t get this opportunity to … remain in your community.”

Gresham's second act has roots stretching back to at least 1997, when a jury convicted him of robbing a Burger King in Gretna at gunpoint the previous year.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office successfully moved for him to be sentenced to life imprisonment as a three-time felony offender, based on prior convictions for simple robbery and drug possession, according to records.

Since then, changes in the law made Gresham eligible for parole. There have also been efforts to roll back some of the harsh prison terms handed out when Louisiana's government took a "life means life" posture toward crime.

Gresham, having pursued an academic education while imprisoned, applied for parole in the summer of 2017.

The state parole board granted Gresham’s request in June of that year, despite a boilerplate objection from the judge that replaced the judge who presided over his case two decades earlier. Gresham was soon released from prison and placed under the supervision of the East Jefferson Probation and Parole Office.

He enrolled in the Strive NOLA program, a month-long job training curriculum for people returning from incarceration, battling addiction or dealing with other hardships.

Gresham excelled, graduating with honors and receiving invitations to speak to future program participants. He earned a master’s degree in business administration and applied for an opening as an office manager for the Orleans Parish Public Defender’s Office.

“He had worked incredibly hard, and it showed up on his resume,” Bunton said. “We said to ourselves, ‘This is someone who fits this place really well.’”

Bunton said Gresham, now 45, quickly endeared himself to the staff representing indigent defendants at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. His duties ranged widely – keeping the paper supply filled, fixing copiers, organizing the storage room, giving people rides and delivering items or files to them.

“He came to work every day, and he never complained,” Bunton said. Jokingly, he added, “I can’t always say that about my lawyers.”

Nonetheless, New Orleans police said Gresham drew their attention the night of Feb. 9, a Saturday, when he was sitting in a parked car under an overpass near the corner of Palmetto and Eagle streets in Hollygrove.

Officers said they consider that a hotspot for drug use and ditching stolen vehicles, so they approached.

Gresham stepped out of his car as they neared, held out a hand-rolled cigarette and muttered, “Just stopped to smoke,” police said.

But the officers claimed that they smelled marijuana and that the cigarette appeared to contain marijuana as well. One officer also allegedly saw a ripped-open bag filled with a white, rock-like powder atop a mirror on the center console.

Police said they suspected the powder was crack cocaine and read Gresham his Miranda rights. Police accuse Gresham of saying “It’s just some crack – I f---ed up man,” as well as explaining that he was on parole.

Gresham was jailed on counts of illegally possessing marijuana and crack cocaine. He was soon released on a $3,500 recognizance bond, but authorities locked him up again Feb. 22 after the state Department of Corrections issued an order to hold him without bail on allegations that he violated his parole.

For now, his best legal option is to remain in jail until the drug case is resolved. The marijuana count is a misdemeanor, and if he is convicted of that, state officials would have discretion about whether or not to revoke his parole.

But the cocaine count is a felony, and a conviction would leave parole officials with no choice but to revoke him and return him to life imprisonment.

Knowing that, Bunton is hopeful Gresham’s case can be resolved through a diversion program that would involve counseling and community service. If that’s not possible, Bunton hopes the case is resolved with nothing more severe than a misdemeanor conviction.

“Anything else, in our opinion, would be a real waste of what has been a bright light – and a throwaway of human potential,” Bunton said.

Prosecutors as of Friday hadn’t decided whether to file charges against Gresham on his arrest.