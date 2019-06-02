New Orleans officials said the Police Department will begin enforcing summer curfew hours for juveniles beginning Monday.

The curfew law prohibits people 16 and under from being out in public without adult supervision during certain hours.

The summer curfew, in effect through August, requires juveniles to be off the streets after 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and after 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

In the French Quarter, the curfew starts nightly at 8 p.m.

As juvenile crime spikes in New Orleans, officials initiate curfew and plan to use more detention Faced with a troubling spike in juvenile crime in New Orleans, city officials and judges announced plans Wednesday to detain all young people …

Curfew laws are controversial, with critics questioning their effectiveness and saying they often are applied mainly against poor and minority youths.

However, city officials are hoping the law will help curb a spike in vehicle burglaries and thefts largely blamed on juveniles.

The curfew center, where those picked up for violations will be taken, is the Covenant House building at 611 N. Rampart St. It can be reached at (504) 584-1111.

+2 Amid spiking New Orleans juvenile crime, officials implore parents: 'Be responsible for these kids' A spike in juvenile crime and vehicle break-ins came to a head in New Orleans this week after police say a 17-year-old fatally shot a woman wh…

Juveniles are not allowed to drive after the curfew hour unless they are with a parent or legal guardian.

If a juvenile is in the custody of their parents or legal guardian, the curfew does not apply. However, they must remain in the parents' custody at all times.

If a juvenile is picked up for curfew violations three times in a calendar year, a summons to Juvenile Court will be issued to their parents or guardians.