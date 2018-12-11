A man shot in an altercation with Jefferson Parish deputies turned out to be an escapee from a youth detention center in Lake Charles earlier this year.
The incident occurred Monday evening at a Family Dollar in the 1400 block of Bridge City Avenue as deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle. The man shot was identified as Samuel Taylor, 18, officials said.
As deputies approached the vehicle, a man entered and the vehicle backed toward deputies. A deputy fired three shots through the window and men fled the scene in the vehicle.
Taylor turned up later at a hospital in New Orleans East with a gunshot wound to the forearm, claiming he had been shot on Michoud Boulevard. The suspect vehicle was later located in the hospital, and Taylor was determined to be the driver.
Taylor, who was then identified as the escapee, will be booked with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, resisting officer by flight and illegal possession of a vehicle.
The Sheriff's Office said Taylor escaped from the juvenile facility on June 3.