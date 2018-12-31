One man was shot Monday afternoon in the Tulane-Gravier area in Mid-City, the New Orleans Police Department reported Monday.
According to police, the man was shot multiple times about 1:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Gravier Street, some three blocks from police headquarters.
Paramedics took the man to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
Police didn't name any suspects or discuss a possible motive in the attack. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.