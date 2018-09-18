Police seeking two men for questioning after a homicide within a New Orleans East gas station overnight.
The shooting occurred about 1:20 a.m. inside the business in the 7200 block of Hayne Boulevard, according to a news release. A 58-year-old man was shot multiple times, police said, and he died on scene.
Police had initially had reported the address as 4200 Hayne Boulevard, located in Gentilly.
Police shared images of two men sought as "persons of interest." They are shown withing the gas station, but have not officially been named suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Check back for updates.