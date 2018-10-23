For a moment, Kearan Dean felt relief as he watched the masked gunmen run away from the Loomis armored truck that Dean and two co-workers were guarding outside a Mid-City credit union on May 31, 2017.

But then, to his dismay, he saw the men come back. Dean reacted by firing his pistol at the pair, he testified in federal court Tuesday.

In an ensuing gunbattle, Dean inadvertently shot and killed his co-worker, 33-year-old Jimmy McBride, who was lying next to the truck. The robbers fled for good this time, failing to get any money.

Dean was calm Tuesday while recalling the botched holdup. Yet he suggested the incident drove him out of the armored-truck security business and into an unrelated field of work.

Dean’s brief turn on the witness stand in U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle’s courtroom marked the first time that he has publicly discussed his view of the final moments of McBride’s life.

Three men were ultimately arrested and charged in the case: Deltoine Scott; his former high-school basketball teammate, Jerome Kieffer; and Kieffer’s father, Armstead Kieffer.

Scott pleaded guilty earlier this month, agreeing to testify against the Kieffers, whose trial began Monday.

On the day of the robbery, Dean said Tuesday, he and McBride were outside the Loomis truck near the drive-through ATMs of Campus Federal Credit Union at Tulane Avenue and South Galvez Street. A third crew member was inside the vehicle.

Dean said he realized they were under attack when he heard shouting. So he dropped an empty moneybag he was holding and ran away from the commotion.

McBride lay on his stomach next to the driver’s side of the armored money truck. The Loomis employee in the truck backed it up slowly, seeking to remove it from the confrontation — actions Dean said were company protocol for robbery attempts.

The attackers scooped up the dropped bag and retreated, Dean said. However, they doubled back when they realized the bag was empty.

Dean said he saw their guns and masks this time and fired instinctively. The robbers shot back. None of those doing the shooting were hit, but a bullet struck McBride and mortally wounded him. Authorities later determined Dean had fired that round.

While cross-examining Dean, one of Jerome Kieffer’s court-appointed attorneys, Jason Williams, sought to establish that Dean didn’t get a clear look at whoever attacked him and his colleagues.

Other witnesses described seeing the gunbattle between Dean and the masked men as well as the robbers' retreat, but they couldn’t identify the attackers.

However, authorities zeroed in on Scott as a suspect within hours. Police stopped Scott's grandfather as he drove the distinctive black-and-white getaway truck used in the robbery attempt.

The grandfather, Charles Mitchell, told police he had let Scott borrow the truck for most of the day. Investigators later recovered cellphone records, surveillance footage and other documents that they say showed Scott and Jerome Kieffer — both now 25 — had attacked the truck, while Armstead Kieffer, 54, sat in a car parked across the street to serve as a lookout.

The feds also allege that Scott and Jerome Kieffer had used guns provided to them by Armstead Kieffer to steal $100,000 from a Brinks armored car outside a 7th Ward bank in 2015.

The Kieffers have maintained their not guilty pleas even after Scott struck his deal with prosecutors.

Though the Kieffers are being represented by separate legal teams, both essentially agreed Monday that the father had convinced the son to back out of the attack on the Loomis truck seconds before McBride was killed.

The Kieffers left the scene together as Scott and another unidentified person carried out the robbery attempt, the defense contended.

The Kieffers’ attorneys also argued that Scott robbed the Brinks truck in 2015 with the help of someone other than their clients. They accused Scott of selling out the Kieffers after his arrest to get himself a deal from the feds while shielding whoever actually helped him.

Although all sides agree that the robbers didn’t shoot McBride, the Kieffers could face life imprisonment if a 10-woman, two-man jury convicts them of causing the chain of events leading to his death.

U.S. Assistant Attorneys David Haller and Michael McMahon are prosecuting the case. Nicole Burdett is helping Williams represent Jerome Kieffer. Armstead Kieffer is represented by Kevin Kelly, John Fuller and Gregory Carter.

