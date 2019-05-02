A woman said she was getting into her car in Central City Wednesday afternoon when an unknown man climbed in from the passenger side and grabbed a lockbox from the back seat that had $10,000 inside.

The incident occurred about 2:24 p.m. in the 2900 block of Dryades Street, according to a report from New Orleans police.

The 39-year-old woman said she attempted to take back the lockbox from the man, but he fought her off before exiting the vehicle and leaving the scene.

No additional information was provided.

One dead, one in critical condition after Marrero triple shooting; JPSO investigating A 39-year-old man is dead and a 22-year-old man is in critical condition after a triple shooting in Marrero Wednesday night, Jefferson Parish …

Below are additional incident reported to the NOPD since Wednesday morning:

A 38-year-old man said he was standing in front of a New Orleans East apartment complex when a man approached and robbed him at gunpoint after demanding money owed. The incident occurred about 7:17 p.m. in the 4300 block of Werner Drive. The man told police that he struggled with the other man, whom he described to be dressed as a woman, before eventually handing over cash and fleeing into the complex. The armed man fled westbound on Chef Menteur Highway, according to the report.

A man and a woman said they were sitting in their vehicle in New Orleans East when an armed man approached and robbed them. The incident occurred about 8:14 p.m. in the 7200 block of Bunker Hill Road, according to an NOPD report. The man went to both sides of the vehicle and demanded guns from the man and woman, both 25, and also took additional possessions before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to the report.

An NOPD officer was alerted by a video message to a 39-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times by a woman. The incident was listed at the 4600 block of Sierra Madre Street at 1:43 a.m. The officer said after he was flagged down, he observed the man to have lacerations to his upper body. The officer said the man told him he was losing feeling in his arms and was headed to a hospital in the Gonzales area. His condition was unknown.