ORIGINAL STORY

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will name the Police Department’s next superintendent during a 10 a.m. announcement Monday, according to officials.

Numerous law enforcement and municipal government sources have told The Advocate over the past week that the frontrunner for the post is Cmdr. Shaun Ferguson, a 21-year veteran who heads the force’s education and training division after leading officers at patrol districts covering Uptown and Algiers.

Others who were considered include Deputy Superintendents Paul Noel and John Thomas, who, respectively, are in charge of the department’s field operations as well as investigations bureaus.

But the appointment of anyone other than Ferguson would be a surprise at this point.

While Ferguson lacks citywide name recognition or a long tenure atop one of the force's bureaus, he appears to enjoy respect among fellow officers.

The appointment will come six days after it was announced that NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison would retire from the agency to accept an offer to become the next police commissioner for the city of Baltimore. His last day is Friday, and he is expected to begin working in Baltimore in an interim capacity early next month.

Harrison requires approval from the Baltimore City Council before becoming the long-term police commissioner.

