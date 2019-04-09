The day before she is accused of stabbing two people outside a Mid-City church last week, 46-year-old Uhuru Howard punched a stranger in the Freret neighborhood, authorities alleged Tuesday.

Howard — jailed on two counts of attempted murder following the violence outside the church — was rebooked Monday with simple battery in connection with an incident in the 2500 block of Soniat Street.

The new battery count is at least the third attack Howard has been linked to during a six-day period that began March 29.

Howard’s mother said her daughter has long struggled with mental illness.

Police said it was about 12:50 p.m. on April 3 when the victim in the Soniat Street case was punched by a woman she couldn’t identify. The victim later recognized Howard after she saw a news article about the double cutting outside the Canal Street Church in the 4600 block of Canal on April 4, police said in court records released Tuesday.

Howard has been in jail in lieu of $410,000 bail since shortly after police said she stabbed a woman and cut the arm of a man. Both victims had just dropped off toddlers at a church day care center.

Elisa Munoz-Miller, the female victim who was hospitalized with critical wounds, released a statement expressing concern that Howard was not receiving mental health treatment despite being arrested in other violent incidents.

Police said Howard stabbed a man Jan. 3 during a fight in the French Quarter and on March 29 threatened a relative with an ink pen. She was freed on a $2,500 bond in the French Quarter stabbing case and was simply ordered released shortly after her March arrest.

Yet another woman reported to police that a stranger had punched her about two blocks from Canal the night before the stabbings outside the church. That woman has told The Advocate the stranger was Howard, though police as of Tuesday had not booked her in that case.

Louisiana’s mental illness rates are high, but treatment options are scarce, with government budget cuts leaving the state with only two state adult psychiatric hospitals. A 2016 Medicaid expansion helped boost access to treatment, but adequate care remains a challenge for many.

