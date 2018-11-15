An employee of St. George’s Episcopal School in New Orleans is being investigated on a child’s allegation of “sexual misconduct” that did not involve physical contact, the school says.
The allegation was made against an employee of the school’s after-care program on Monday, the head of the pre-kindergarten through 8th grade school told parents in a letter.
Interim Head of School Ralph Wales said that the child’s family contacted a school staffer to describe “an incident their child had shared.”
The school then forwarded that claim to the New Orleans Police Department, which opened an ongoing investigation, Wales said in a Wednesday email.
The school did not identify the employee. It’s not clear when the incident is alleged to have occurred.
The employee, who had been with the school since August after passing a criminal background check, has been placed on leave and barred from accessing the school campus.
“We understand and regret that your sense of safety for your children has no doubt been compromised by this news. Safety and security have always been and will always be our primary concern,” Wales said.
The school at 923 Napoleon Avenue in Uptown New Orleans has been open since 1969. It has about 300 students in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade, plus another 100 preschoolers, according to its website.