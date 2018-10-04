A former Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office employee suspected of using his publicly-owned morgue van to buy and sell heroin appears poised to plead guilty in the case.

Rodney “Sugar Man” Robinson — who in the spring was arrested on federal charges after showing up to the scene of a drug overdose death — is due to appear at an Oct. 18 re-arraignment hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Barry Ashe in New Orleans, according to recently filed court documents.

Such hearings are typically scheduled when a defendant is ready to plead guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors. It is not clear to which specific charges Robinson may plead guilty or what punishment he may receive as a result.

Robinson’s attorney, Eddie Jordan, declined to comment Thursday about a re-arraignment notice that had been filed six days earlier. Robinson has pleaded not guilty in the case.

The 60-year-old Robinson and several other men were implicated earlier this year by federal investigators who zeroed in on a regional drug trafficking group with roots stretching to Colombia, considered a major exporter of heroin.

A grand jury in March charged several defendants with teaming up to run drugs from Houston to New Orleans for months, if not longer.

An amended indictment issued a month later added Robinson’s name, accusing him of working with the group and of dealing heroin on a specific date in July 2017.

A New Orleans policeman belonging to an FBI task force arrested Robinson – then a morgue van driver – when he showed up to recover the corpse of an overdose victim in Algiers on April 13. That officer later testified in court that Robinson had quickly confessed to buying heroin and selling it at street-level quantities while in his coroner’s office van.

The Coroner’s Office quickly fired Robinson after his arrest and he was ordered jailed without bond.

More recently, court records surfaced that showed Robinson was hired despite a prior conviction for dealing drugs, and managed to remain employed after being accused of robbing a woman of some jewelry.

Robinson’s arrest came amid a surge in drug-related deaths in New Orleans as well as across the U.S. Data released from the Coroner’s Office has shown that the number of drug-related deaths in New Orleans in 2017 exceeded the city’s notorious homicide rate for a second year in a row. Officials say the stats demonstrate the local impact of the years-old opioid addiction crisis.