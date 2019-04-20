A 20-year-old motorcyclist from New Orleans died from injuries he received in a Monday evening crash on La. Highway 48 in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana State Police said Saturday morning.
Cole H. Benit, 20, rode his motorcycle in to a vehicle that had failed to yield, causing Benit to be ejected from his motorcycle around 5 p.m. Monday, Louisiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Jared L. Sandifer said.
Benit was riding westbound on La. Highway 48 at Folse Street. The driver of a 2018 Subaru Forester was heading east in the left turn lane when she failed to yield and turned in to the Benit's path.
While Benit was wearing a DOTD approved helmet, he was hospitalized with serious injuries. Investigators learned Thursday that he had died from those injuries.
The driver of the Subaru was uninjured. A chemical test after the crash showed no signs of impairment, Sandifer said. Troopers continue to investigate.