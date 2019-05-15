A Lusher Charter School student was arrested on a terrorizing charge in connection with alleged threats made on social media earlier in the week, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday morning.

The juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center and "booked accordingly," according to Andy Cunningham, an NOPD spokesman.

The arrest came a day after students and faculty at the school's Freret Street campus were ordered to "shelter in place" as police investigated. That order was lifted about midday Tuesday.

In a statement, officials said that Lusher's leadership staff had been working with the NOPD since Monday night to investigate.

Kathy Riedlinger, the school's CEO, said that the decision was made to lock down the campus out of "an abundance of caution" after the school received "additional information" about the threat on Tuesday morning.

The post "reportedly included language alluding to a serious, but non-specific threat," police had said.

"Neither the school nor any particular individual were threatened or mentioned specifically in the post," said Aaron Looney, another NOPD spokesman.

The student did not appear on campus on Tuesday, school officials said.

This isn't the first time authorities have responded to a threat at Lusher. An eighth grade student was arrested in 2017 after he was accused of threatening to "shoot up" his campus. His father was also jailed on allegations he threatened authorities and refused to turn over his son to them, police said at the time.

Police had said in that case there were more than 10 guns at the home 14-year-old Wyatt Johnston shared with his parents, and that his father, Arthur Johnston, faced a count of illegally possessing guns in the presence of drugs because a small amount of marijuana was found during a search.

A year later, the student's parents sued in Civil District Court, accusing the local school district and a parent of falsely accusing their son and spreading bogus claims of him being a violent teenager and danger to the Lusher community.

Instead, the parents portrayed him as a picked-on kid with anxiety disorders whose “tormentors” enacted a “protracted campaign” against him in an act of retaliation.

Lusher's Freret Street campus houses the school's middle and high school students. The lower school is located on Willow Street.