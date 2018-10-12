A man said he was approached and asked for his "biker jacket" before he was shot in Hollygrove overnight, according to New Orleans police.
The shooting occurred about 11:19 p.m. in the 2900 block of Earhart Boulevard, according to an NOPD report.
The 36-year-old man said he was approached by a vehicle, and a man inside made the demand for his jacket. The shooting victim said he heard gunshots and realized he'd been hit.
The man was hospitalized with a bullet wound to his left knee and transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately available.
In other recent incidents handled by local authorities:
• New Orleans police on Friday morning released more details about a road-rage shooting a day earlier that left one man in jail and sent another to a hospital.
Police said Devin Raymond, 22, had gotten into a minor car crash with an 18-year-old man and assumed the younger man was driving away from the scene of the collision. Raymond allegedly followed the other motorist to the Pontchartrain Expressway near Carondelet Street and fired a handgun into the younger man’s car, striking him.
Police arrested Raymond at the scene on a count of aggravated battery, and paramedics took the 18-year-old to the hospital for treatment.
• Kenner police on Friday said they had arrested a 47-year-old man accused of raping a woman with whom he was friends.
Daniel Cali, 47, allegedly lured the victim over to his house on Aug. 29 by saying he wanted to speak about family issues he was experiencing. After the woman – who smelled alcohol on his breath -- rebuffed a kiss, he Cali pulled her into his bedroom, raped her, and told her, “I know you liked it,” police allege.
The woman later recorded Cali on a telephone call apologizing repeatedly for assaulting her, police said. She reported Cali to police on Sept. 4, and he was booked on counts of second-degree rape and sexual battery. In Louisiana, second-degree rape convictions are punishable by between five and 40 years in prison.
• New Orleans police investigated at least three robberies at gunpoint between Thursday and early Friday, one of which was a carjacking.
About 10 a.m., a man who apparently had a gun entered a Subway restaurant in the 1100 block of North Broad Street on the edge of Treme and stole a cash register while a frightened employee hid in a cooler and two other employees unloaded a delivery truck, police said.
About 8:55 p.m., a 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were robbed of a cellphone, money and keys by a man who had a gun pointed toward the ground at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Lowerline Street on the edge of the Black Pearl neighborhood, police said.
About 1:50 a.m., a 45-year-old man in the 1300 block of Conti Street outside the old Iberville housing project was robbed at gunpoint of cash and his car as he walked to his vehicle, police said.
• A woman told New Orleans police about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Poydras Street in the Central Business District that she was raped by a man she knew, authorities said.
• A 26-year-old woman was stabbed while fighting with a man she knew only as “Cory” about 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the corner of North Derbigny and Conti streets at the edge of Mid-City.
Staff writers Jeffrey Nowak and Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.