Orleans Parish prosecutors on Friday accused a defense attorney's paralegal — who had spent nearly three decades imprisoned on an ultimately overturned murder conviction — of plotting to smuggle drugs into the city’s jail.

Earl Truvia, 60, is charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into the Orleans Justice Center, possession with the intent to distribute a variety of drugs, and illegally possessing narcotics, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said.

A bill of information filed by the government names Truvia in 13 counts; it also targets two inmates as well as an inmate's girlfriend.

Shortly before Truvia’s March 30 arrest, authorities have said, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office received a tip that an inmate named David Hester was having drugs smuggled into the jail.

Monitored jailhouse phone calls suggested that Hester, fellow inmate Taivon Aples and two women were working with someone named “Earl” to have a package smuggled in.

A phone number mentioned on the calls as belonging to “Earl” was registered to Truvia. At the time, he was a paralegal for defense attorney Martin Regan and had asked to visit Hester on multiple occasions, authorities said.

On the day of his arrest, Truvia requested to see Hester for a meeting related to the inmate’s case, which would not be monitored by guards because it was legally privileged.

Deputies said they searched Truvia when he showed up at the jail that day and found a package containing a variety of drugs under his jacket. He was arrested and posted $75,000 bond.

He was quickly fired by Regan, who wasn't representing either Hester or Aples.

The bill of information filed Friday also charged Hester, 29; Aples, 25; and Aples’ girlfriend, Aleneisha Polite.

A probable cause statement filed in court after Truvia’s arrest also named Hester’s girlfriend. But she was not listed in the charges filed Friday, the final business day before a scheduled preliminary hearing in the case involving Truvia. The charges made that hearing moot.

At the time of Truvia's arrest, Hester was in jail as a murder suspect. But prosecutors did not file a murder charge against him before a deadline in the case lapsed in May, and he was released on that count.

Meanwhile, Aples was in jail on allegations of illegal gun and drug possession.

The first six counts of the bill of information accuse all four defendants of plotting to smuggle marijuana, synthetic marijuana and the pharmaceuticals hydrocodone, tramadol, gabapentin and montelukast sodium into the jail.

The remaining counts charge Truvia alone with possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, marijuana and synthetic marijuana, as well as illegal possession of gabapentin, tramadol and montelukast sodium.

Montelukast sodium can treat allergies and asthma, while the other drugs are painkillers.

A statement from Cannizzaro said Truvia’s case demonstrates the need for security restrictions on attorneys and their aides at the jail and Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

“It is a sad reality that not everyone operating under the guise of providing defense does so with the same ethical or professional standards,” the statement said.

Truvia and Gregory Bright spent 27 years imprisoned for the murder of Eliot Porter, 15, whose body was found on Halloween in 1975 under a building at the old Calliope public housing complex. He had been shot in the head.

The Innocence Project New Orleans took up the case of Truvia and Bright, finding flaws with the prosecution. It said authorities had withheld evidence, and the lone eyewitness was a heroin addict and schizophrenic who testified under a false name.

The state Supreme Court overruled the pair's convictions in 2002 and ordered new trials for them. Prosecutors then dropped the charges against both, and they were freed.

Truvia later worked as an aide and investigator for Regan and John Fuller, another high-profile defense attorney in New Orleans. His role made him a familiar figure at Criminal District Court.

+2 Freed murder convict who later worked for defense lawyers is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into New Orleans jail A man who spent nearly three decades in prison on a murder conviction that was later overturned — and who for years has worked as a paralegal …