One man was robbed and another man was stabbed in separate episodes during the day Tuesday in the French Quarter, according to New Orleans police.
The first incident, according to a preliminary NOPD log of crime in a 24-hour period, occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Royal Street. A 31-year-old man was walking down the street when someone approached him from behind, placed an object in his back and told him to stay calm. The person emptied the victim's pockets, taking his wallet and cellphone before fleeing, police said.
In the second incident, police report that a 40-year-old man was standing at the intersection of Decatur and St. Peter streets just after 5 p.m. when a man known as "DOG" in an orange shirt and tan shorts approached him and said "give me the money." The victim turned his back on the suspect, who stabbed the man several times. No information on the man's injuries was released.