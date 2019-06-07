A man was shot killed Thursday night near the intersection of Marquis Street and Hayne Boulevard, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Around 9:08 p.m., officers discovered a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators are still gathering evidence but the shooting has been listed as a homicide.
No motive or suspect is known.
The victim's name will be released after autospy is completed and family has been notified.
No additional details are available.
Homicide Detective Tanisha Sykes is in charge of the ongoing investigation. She can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any helpful information regarding this homicide. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.