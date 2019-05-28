New Orleans police are seeking three male suspects after surveillance footage showed them dropping into a Gentilly store through the ceiling, then climbing back out with stolen items.
The NOPD shared the video of the burglary, which occurred on May 18 at 3129 Gentilly Boulevard. Police did not specify the business, but the address corresponds to the sporting goods store Elite Sports.
Police said several pairs of shoes, along with clothing and jewelry were reported as stolen.
Can't see video below? Click here.
The three male suspects drop into the shop one at a time from the ceiling above the camera and make their way around using flashlights, grabbing various items off the shelves. One suspect can be seen climbing back up into the ceiling. Pieces of the ceiling were broken off throughout the process and can be seen littering the floor.
The remaining two people in the shop then can be seen tossing items up to the third person in the ceiling before eventually climbing back out and fleeing the area.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.