A former business manager for the St. John the Baptist Parish Library system was arrested for the second time Friday in the St. John Sheriff’s Office investigation into her alleged theft from the library.
The manager, 38-year-old Dulce Michelen — of LaPlace — was first arrested in November after an investigation showed she made around $5,000 in unauthorized purchases with library money, with investigators believing that amount could rise to $10,000.
But since that time, the investigation’s shown early estimates were far too low, with detectives putting a final estimate of around $59,000 that Michelen stole, according to a news release sent Wednesday.
Detectives believe Michelen laundered money through fraudulent credit card charges and fictitious invoice checks in an attempt to conceal the money she stole for personal gain.
Michelen was booked Friday on a felony count of principle to computer fraud, another felony count of transaction involving proceeds of a criminal act and money laundering. She had been booked in November for malfeasance in office, filing or maintaining false public records, bank fraud and theft.
Michelen has not worked at the St. John Parish library system since August 17, when she resigned.
The investigation into wrongdoings began a month later, in September, after the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that Michelen had committed fraud through unauthorized credit card purchases.