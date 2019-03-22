Multiple New Orleans Police Department officers who were involved in an attempt to stop a car before a fiery, deadly crash have been reassigned to desk duty amid an internal investigation into possible violations of policies governing vehicle chases, the agency announced Friday morning.

Three people died and five other were hurt after the vehicle in question, previously reported as stolen, crashed into a beauty salon in the Broadmoor neighborhood at the intersection of Washington Avenue and South White Street and ignited a fire.

After fatal crash and salon blaze, New Orleans police to investigate officers involved A "formal investigation" will soon begin into New Orleans police officers involved in attempt to pull over a car Wednesday night, a moment in …

The number of reassigned officers was not specified, and none were identified. NOPD Superintended Shaun Ferguson announced Thursday that an investigation would be conducted into whether the officers violated the NOPD's "pursuit policy," which prohibits officers from vehicle chases involving people suspected of non-violent crimes, such as possessing a stolen car.

The NOPD said officers had tried to stop the car nearly a mile away from the crash, but the driver of the vehicle sped away when the police turned on their lights. Ferguson said Wednesday night that it appeared at one point officers turned off their flashers and stopped pursuing the car in a nod toward keeping with department policy, which prohibits dangerous vehicle chases in most instances.

But, after investigators spent the day Thursday combing for surveillance video near the scene of the crash, Ferguson announced that a formal probe into possible violations had been opened. WVUE-TV on Thursday also aired a private surveillance camera video that showed police cruisers, with their flashers on, appearing to tail the vehicle that crashed a few blocks away from where the officers had first tried to pull the car over.

It is likely that one of the central questions to the investigation will be whether the officers involved in Wednesday night's case fell back from the driver of the allegedly stolen car soon enough. Generally, officers attempting traffic stops are supposed to stop pursuing any drivers who demonstrate evasive actions, whether that's speeding substantially or weaving between cars.

The agency's policies consider any chase that results in deaths or critical injuries as a serious use of force. NOPD frequently moves officers under investigation for uses of force — or even possible ones — to desk duty.

Fraternal Order of Police attorney Donovan Livaccari, who represents NOPD officers whose actions come under scrutiny, reiterated Friday that he believes the officers' dashboard camera footage combined with an explanation will back the accounts they initially gave superiors.

Officers found to have violated vehicle pursuit rules could face a range of disciplinary consequences. The NOPD determines penalties through a complicated matrix that takes into account officers’ prior disciplinary record, among other things.

Authorities haven't publicly identified any of the people killed or injured in Wednesday night's carnage. Sources who have been briefed on the case identified the pair in the car as Byron "B.J." Wilson and Chimelu Collins.

Both were pronounced dead shortly after the car they were in crashed headlong into the popular Unity One beauty salon and barber shop at 4125 Washington Ave. The Advocate hasn't been able to confirm their ages, but both were described as teenagers by multiple people who knew them.

A woman whom firefighters rescued from the business' second floor was pronounced dead Thursday after she suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation. One other woman and two adolescents were rescued by police who arrived shortly after the crash and hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Two of the NOPD officers involved in the rescues were hospitalized for smoke inhalation as well.

The sources briefed on the case asserted that both Wilson and Collins had prior brushes with law enforcement authorities. Yet passerby Randon Montgomery, who described seeing multiple police cruisers closely following the vehicle that crashed about six blocks from the crash, disputed the notion that either Wilson or Collins deserved their fates.

Beverly Smith, who has co-owned Unity One with her husband John for the past 38 years, made remarks similar to Montgomery.

“I can’t blame them because they’re young,” Smith said while standing outside her charred business Thursday. “I feel bad for their parents.”

+50 3 lives and a landmark Broadmoor business destroyed after fiery New Orleans crash A fiery crash Wednesday evening in Broadmoor that killed three people and destroyed a 38-year-old family business stemmed from what New Orlean…