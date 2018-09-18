A Houma man working a garbage truck was killed Tuesday morning after the truck was struck by another driver, according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.
Gerald Houston, 45, was killed in the crash, which occurred about 6:30 a.m. while the truck was stopped along the left side of LA 24 North. A man driving a Toyota Tundra behind the garbage truck, 26-year-old Dylan Morris, struck Houston as he was operation controls on the side.
An initial investigation indicated Morris, of Schriever, was "fatigued" prior to the fatal crash. Impairment is not believed to be a factor.
Hoston was pronounced dead on scene. Both Morris and the driver of the truck were properly restrained and did not have injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.