Troopers assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit on Wednesday arrested two men suspected of sex trafficking a child in New Orleans.
Officials also rescued a 16-year-old who had previously been reported missing and was the victim of the sex trafficking, according to a release issued Thursday.
State troopers worked with members of the FBI New Orleans Child Exploitation Task Force, U.S. Marshals Task Force and New Orleans Police Department.
The investigation began after a tip to a human trafficking hotline that a 16-year-old was being held against her will, repeatedly raped, drugged and beaten, according to State Police.
Detectives identified 26-year-old Elbert Riascos and 24-year-old Jovan Martin, both of New Orleans, as the suspects. They were arrested in the 600 block of Canal Street and booked into the Orleans Justice Center on counts of trafficking a child for sexual purposes.
Riascos was also booked on first-degree rape, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, false imprisonment, cruelty to a juvenile, production and possession of child pornography, distribution of cocaine and resisting arrest. Martin was also charged with resisting arrest.
Both men are on probation for previous criminal convictions, officials said.