Police on Monday said they had recently arrested a 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting three people last month in New Orleans East.
The shooting in question occurred in the 6700 block of Wales Street about 4:45 p.m. April 24, leaving two 15-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man wounded. Two other people were shot at but not hit.
Paramedics took two of the wounded victims to a local hospital for treatment, and the third got his own ride to the emergency room, police said.
Police said they later identified a teen suspect and obtained a warrant to arrest him. Investigators didn’t release his name because he is a minor.
The suspect was initially booked on April 26 in aggravated assault with a firearm case reported five days earlier. Then, May 8, investigators rebooked him in connection with the triple shooting on Wales, accusing him of three counts of aggravated battery by shootings, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm during a violent crime, being a juvenile in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone.
The firearm-free zone count appears to involve the proximity of the Mildred Osborne Charter School, whose front entrance is one street over from where the triple shooting in question took place. WWL-TV reported that children were playing in the schoolyard within earshot of the shooting.