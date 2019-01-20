•A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 2100 block of North Rocheblave Street at around 12 noon Saturday. He told police that he had been walking in the 7th Ward around Touro and North Dorgenois Streets when he was shot at by a man who drove up in a white vehicle, got out of the car and began to fire.
•Police investigate two carjackings
Though Louisiana State Police nabbed two carjacking suspects, a few more suspects were still at large, as the New Orleans Police Department investigated two carjackings from Saturday and early Sunday.
In the first reported incident, a 28-year-old man was carjacked while sitting in his black Toyota Camry near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis Street in the French Quarter at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday. He told police that two unknown young men wearing all black walked up to him, asked him for a cigarette, and took the man’s 2018 Camry, Colorado license DKG235.
Early Sunday morning, two men walked up to three people near the intersection of Ursulines and Henriette Delille Streets and demanded the car the trio was riding in. The suspects drove away from the corner on Sunday at around 3:20 a.m. and were later spotted at a Taco Bell at 4603 Chef Menteur Highway. They were arrested without incident.
A 32-year-old woman was able to thwart a possible third incident. She told police that a young man dressed in a black Saints jacket and black pants walked up her in the 500 block of Canal Street and demanded her car keys at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. She ran to her car, locked the door and drove away, with him chasing her car on foot.