A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand after being followed by three men in a New Orleans East neighborhood early Sunday morning, New Orleans police said.
The shooting happened around 2:14 a.m. in the 7200 block of Northgate Drive in Little Woods. The victim was walking in the area when he saw the unknown suspects, whose ages police did not disclose, walking behind him.
The teenager turned around to confront the suspects and one of them began firing shots at him, police said.
The victim was struck in the hand by one of the shots when trying to run away and was taken to a local hospital by EMS.
