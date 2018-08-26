In just 80 days, New Orleans Police Officer Ricardo Silva Jr. and his fiancée were due to take vows to stay together for the rest of their lives.
Instead, Silva’s life ended Saturday. He was 26.
The wedding would have been the culmination of a relationship dating back to when the two were teenagers in Indiana, one that was publicly highlighted when Silva proposed to his girlfriend, Taylor Stevens, in front of his graduating New Orleans Police Department training academy class in December.
The two lived together in Bush, in northern St. Tammany Parish, where Silva was riding his 2017 Honda motorcycle Saturday evening when he collided with an SUV.
According to State Police, Silva was traveling southbound on La. 1082 — Old Military Road — shortly before 6 p.m. when a northbound 2017 Acura MDX crossed his lane of traffic as the driver turned left into a private drive north of La. 21.
The two vehicles crashed, and Silva was ejected from his motorcycle. He was treated at the scene but died of his injuries at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. The driver of the Acura, 52-year-old Jennifer Robinson, of Covington, was uninjured.
Police said Silva was wearing the proper helmet and neither party was believed to be impaired. The incident remains under investigation.
The death of Silva, an Indiana native who was hired by the NOPD in November 2016, brought condolences from high city officials, including Police Superintendent Michael Harrison.
“A recent graduate of the academy, Officer Silva was considered a rising star in the department. What I knew of him indicated that he had a genuine passion for police work and serving the citizens of New Orleans,” Harrison said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Silva’s fiancée and family, and we’re offering our support during this difficult time.”
Silva had been working in the NOPD’s 5th District since April, according to police. That district covers areas like the 9th Ward, Bywater and St. Roch.
His social media showed his passions extended beyond the work he did behind the badge. Silva’s Facebook page showed he was an ardent soccer fan, with postings showing him at a Chicago Fire game and playing the sport in high school.
He also seemed to love his motorcycle, with his profile littered with photos of his red Honda.
But what loomed above all else in his life was Stevens, with lots of posts about happy moments in the couple’s relationship — one that took them from Portage, Indiana, to New Orleans, a city where Mayor LaToya Cantrell said his loss will be felt.
"The loss of Officer Ricardo Silva Jr. is tragic, and my love goes out to his family and his loved ones," Cantrell said. "The NOPD and the City of New Orleans mourn together."